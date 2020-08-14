CHICAGO (CBS)– Thousands are still without power after Monday’s storms causes major damage.
As of Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m., there are still over 2,200 active power outages and over 56,000 customers are affected by the outages.
Our system has seen extensive damage caused by Monday’s extreme & destructive weather that produced 10 tornadoes & a derecho. Stay far away from downed power lines/always assume all power lines are energized and dangerous. If you see a downed power line, pls call 1-800-334-7661. pic.twitter.com/WLRHiFo5qL
— ComEd (@ComEd) August 14, 2020
Downed trees and power lines have caused massive power outages. Crews with 2,000 workers have been working all week to restore power.
On Thursday night, generators continued buzzing in neighborhoods across the area, as some ComEd customers entered a fifth day without electricity.
As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, ComEd said Thursday that it had restored electricity to 90 percent of its customers. To the remaining 10 percent, the painful wait continued Thursday night – with four days and counting of no power.
South suburban residents are still without power and say they feel like a lower priority.