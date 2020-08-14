CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana reported its second highest COVID-19 daily case load ever on Friday–it’s sixth day of more than 1,000 cases in the past week and a half.
Thursday’s cases, reported by the state health department on Friday, were 1,079. The record of 1,249 was reached on Aug. 6
In the five-county region of Northwest Indiana, there were 159 new COVID-19 cases reported. That’s the highest case count since Aug. 6. Lake County accounted for 118 of those cases, and saw its seven-day average postivity rate creep up over 8% (8.2%) for the first time since late July.
The daily testing average is also declining across the region.
The state reported eight more deaths, but none of those was in Northwest Indiana.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also continue to rise in Northwest Indiana as well. There are currently 172 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, and region has 36% of its 295 ICU beds available. In mid June, when overall COVID-19 cases were at their lowest, there were about 100 patients in the hospital.
Here are the total case counts and deaths in the five county region to date:
Lake: 7,952 cases; 283 deaths
Porter: 1,415 cases; 39 deaths
LaPorte: 967 cases; 30 deaths
Newton: 121 cases; 10 deaths
Jasper: 266 cases; 2 deaths