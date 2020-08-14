CHICAGO (CBS)– Pierre is the PAWS dog of the week.
Pierre this 4-year-old Shepherd mix approaches new situations with caution, but will warm up to new company quickly and be your best pal.
He is a shy boy but eager to go on walks and play with his toys in the yard. He loves to fetch balls and frisbees.
Pierre is looking for an adult-only home where it can be the only pet and enjoy a quieter neighborhood.
Pierre along with many other adorable dogs and cats is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their virtual adoption process at pawschicago.org to learn more.