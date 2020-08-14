DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)– Pierre is the PAWS dog of the week.

Pierre this 4-year-old Shepherd mix approaches new situations with caution, but will warm up to new company quickly and be your best pal.

He is a shy boy but eager to go on walks and play with his toys in the yard. He loves to fetch balls and frisbees.

Pierre is looking for an adult-only home where it can be the only pet and enjoy a quieter neighborhood.

Pierre along with many other adorable dogs and cats is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their virtual adoption process at pawschicago.org to learn more.