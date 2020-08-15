CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were shot early Saturday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.
Four people were in a car heading into Chicago just after 4 a.m. when gunfire hit the vehicle.
The 21-year-old woman who was driving was hurt but is expected to survive. However, ISP says a 25-year-old passenger in the back seat suffered life threatening injuries. Both have been hospitalized.
All inbound lanes on the Eisenhower were closed shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, and traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Austin Avenue while troopers investigated.