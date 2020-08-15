CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a chance of storms Saturday afternoon with the passage of a cold front through the Chicago area. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong or severe, with a marginal chance fore a severe storm. The main risk is damaging thunderstorm winds and large hail.
Saturday’s high temperature will be 88 degrees. The normal high for this day would be 82 degrees. Friday’s high temperature was 90 degrees.
Sunday will bring sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures. The high temperature will be 85.
Forecast:
Saturday: Warm and a bit more humid, afternoon thunderstorms. High 88
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. 66.
Sunday: Sunny. High 85