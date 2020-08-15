By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — The beautiful Mazda CX-30 is a brand new crossover from the Japanese automaker, and it has some really outstanding styling. The general design of the vehicle is taken from the Mazda 3 hatchback, a car we really enjoyed. This vehicle gets some SUV design cues and sits a little higher, and it’s a joy to drive.
The rear seat offers just enough room. The front cockpit of the car has a great seating position and a look that rivals some upscale SUVs. Yet the CX-30 starts at $23,000. Though not a powerful car with its 2.5 liter engine, the performance and handling are sporty in the Mazda CX-30, a vehicle that falls between the automaker’s CX-3 and CX-5 in size.
The Mazda CX-30 gets an MPG rating of 28, city and highway combined. You lose two miles per gallon with all wheel drive.
Test drive the Mazda CX-30 if you’re thinking about a Honda HR-V, Nissan Rogue Sport or a Subaru Crosstrek.