CHICAGO (CBS) — Abel Rosiles died in the hospital after being arrested in Round Lake Beach, and on Saturday, his family claimed he was wrongly treated by officers.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Saturday, that man’s family held a meeting to show what they said was brutality by Round Lake Beach police.

The family showed cellphone video on a projector at a meeting they held Saturday. It is hard to see what is happening in the video, but the family claimed it showed “cold-blooded treatment” of Rosiles.

His family said he is seen near a police vehicle, being held down by officers. The video lasts about a minute and 42 seconds and was taken by his girlfriend.

Rosiles was arrested in June, for what police said was causing a disturbance at a gas station. They later said he started choking on a baggie of cocaine that he swallowed.

Officers claim body cam footage shows them trying to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

But Rosiles later died at the hospital. Loved ones said ultimately, again, police actions caused his death.

“What you saw in the video and what you see in these pictures shouldn’t have happened to him,” said Rosiles’ sister, Fabiola Rosiles. “We’re all here today because Abel touched our lives in one way or another, and we know the way his life was taken does not reflect the person he was.”

CBS 2 has reached out to the Round Lake Beach police chief for comment on the latest developments. We had not heard back as of 5 p.m.

At last check, an internal investigation was taking place.