CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite earlier plans to shut down the Dan Ryan, protesters Saturday afternoon seemed to be avoiding the expressway.

The march was planned to start on the expressway at 47th Street and head north and east to finish at Grant Park. It’s normally one of the busiest stretches of the Dan Ryan.

LIVE UPDATES:

2:21 p.m.: Chicago Police say “small crowd size” is the reason they aren’t allowing marchers onto the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Chicago Police tell me “small crowd size” is the reason they aren’t allowing #BLM marchers onto Chicago’s Dan Ryan expressway like they originally said they would They pointed me to @ILStatePolice for further questions – no answer yet@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/B51mZNlD1I — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) August 15, 2020

1:51 p.m.: CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reports there have been several heated confrontations between residents and the barricade of state police blocking them from where they live in Bronzeville.

State Police told the residents to go around the block the next street over, but they can’t pass through on 35th Street.

RE: Tweet above ⬆️, there have been several heated confrontations between residents and the barricade of state police blocking them from where they live ISP telling them to go around the block next street over but they can’t pass through @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/oflqqq4812 — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) August 15, 2020

1:49 p.m.: Protesters are headed north on Indiana Avenue around 37th Street. CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports the protest is peaceful and is composed of a combination of at least half a dozen groups, and hundreds of people in total.

1:40 p.m.: CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reports Illinois State Police with face shields and batons are out blocking westbound 35th Street at Indiana Avenue — the path between protesters and Chicago’s Dan Ryan expressway

State Police are not letting anyone — including residents — pass through.

Illinois State Police with face shields and batons out, blocking the road westbound on Indiana/35th — aka the path between protesters and Chicago’s Dan Ryan expressway They are not letting anyone – including residents – pass through@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GSuZGxv86n — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) August 15, 2020

1:36 p.m.: CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports a small number of protesters were spotted trying to walk onto the Dan Ryan at 47th Street, but did not make it and ended up going back the other way.

Per CFD personell at the 47th Street ramp to the #DanRyan, this was as close as any protester got to getting on the expressway. @cbschicago @MarParNews pic.twitter.com/OqwCOS1b1P — Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) August 15, 2020

1:10 p.m.: Protesters marched down Indiana Avenue heading northbound past 46th Street. Smaller groups were waiting for protesters on the Dan Ryan for almost an hour.

“Why is there a blockade of police? I thought they said we were allowed to march here today” said one protester.