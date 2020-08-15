CHICAGO (CBS) — The deadline for Chicago schools to decide whether to keep Chicago police patrolling their campuses has now passed, but not before one more school votes to remove its school resource officers.
After its board took a vote Lincoln Park High School will be getting rid of its in-school officers.
Protests this summer called for Chicago Public Schools to end its contract with Chicago police altogether, but the mayor left it up to individual schools to decide.
Lincoln Park High now joins the list of more than a dozen other schools including Back of the Yards, Lane, Mather, Roberto Clemente, Curie, Northside College Prep, and Senn High School.