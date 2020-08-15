CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Area 3 Looting Task Force on Saturday released surveillance images of multiple being sought in looting that took place early Monday morning, specifically at stores in River North and Lincoln Park.
Police issued photos of one group of people wanted for stealing items from the Liquor Expo at 2154 N. Halsted St. The incident happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday.
Police also issued a photo of one man wanted for stealing items from the Walgreens at 641 N. Clark Street between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday.
Lastly, police issued a photo of several people wanted for stealing items from Custom Eyes at 607 N. State St., also between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday.
The rash of looting took place early this past Monday morning in the Loop, the Gold Coast, Streeterville, the Magnificent Mile, River North, and the area around North and Sheffield avenues, among other areas.
Anyone who can identify them is asked to go to the task force website or call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.