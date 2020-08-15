DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Unrest, Clark Street, Halsted Street, Lincoln Park, Looting, River North, State Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Area 3 Looting Task Force on Saturday released surveillance images of multiple being sought in looting that took place early Monday morning, specifically at stores in River North and Lincoln Park.

Police issued photos of one group of people wanted for stealing items from the Liquor Expo at 2154 N. Halsted St. The incident happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday.

Looting Suspects: Halsted Street

A group suspect of looting a liquor store on Halsted Street in Lincoln Park. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Police also issued a photo of one man wanted for stealing items from the Walgreens at 641 N. Clark Street between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday.

Suspect: Clark Street Walgreens

A man suspected of looting a Walgreens on Clark Street in River North. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Lastly, police issued a photo of several people wanted for stealing items from Custom Eyes at 607 N. State St., also between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday.

Looting Suspects: State Street

A group suspected of looting a Custom Eyes store on State Street in River North. (Credit: Chicago Police)

The rash of looting took place early this past Monday morning in the Loop, the Gold Coast, Streeterville, the Magnificent Mile, River North, and the area around North and Sheffield avenues, among other areas.

Anyone who can identify them is asked to go to the task force website or call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.