CHICAGO (CBS) — Some people are still waiting for their power to be turned back on after Monday’s storm. There are just under 400 active outages, mostly in the south and southwest suburbs of Chicago.
More than 4,000 customers are effected.
Saturday ComEd said it had restored power to more than 850,000 families and businesses in northern Illinois. That is most of its affected customers from Monday’s storm.
Harvey was hit especially hard. Saturday ComEd said 900 customers there were still without power.
“As we near the late stages of the restoration process after this very destructive storm, the work that remains to rebuild and repair the system is extremely labor-intensive,” said Terry Donnelly, president and COO of ComEd.
ComEd said more than 3,300 crews are working around the clock to restore power and have restored power to 99% of customers.