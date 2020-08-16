CHICAGO (CBS) — The Democratic National Convention does not officially kick off until Monday, but on Sunday night, the Democratic National Committee’s Black Caucus paid tribute to the Rev. Jesse Jackson.
In a video conference, Black leaders honored Jackson’s long career, from his early days working with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his civil rights activism, to running for president twice in 1984 and 1988 and spearheading voter registration drives.
“This man represents the greatest of what we have to offer to this nation,” said professor and author Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, “and the little we repay him tonight in token of his extraordinary service is the least we can do.”
Jackson called Joe Biden’s nomination of Kamala Harris as his running mate as “the completion of my dream” and said he is excited to vote in November.
The virtual convention starts on Monday night with prime-time speeches from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
