CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 44 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Sunday night, and four of them had been killed.

Among the surviving victims was a 12-year-old boy who was shot Friday night.

The boy was standing in the park in the 6400 block of South Ellis Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood with a group shortly after 8 p.m. Friday when shots were fired, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the right leg.

Also Friday night, a man was shot and killed in the 11600 block of South Peoria Street in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police were called to the scene at 8:13 p.m. and found the 48-year-old man unresponsive behind a house with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Charles L. McFee.

In the 1100 block of West 110th Place in the Morgan Park neighborhood, a man was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and chest at 11:17 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. He was identified as Jeremy Curry.

At 10:26 p.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot in the 3500 block of West Flournoy Street in East Garfield Park. Officers were called to the scene by a ShotSpotter alert and found the 18-year-old lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the head and chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 14-year-old was driven from the scene to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm and was in fair condition. He was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

Around 5:05 a.m. Sunday, man was found unresponsive in the driver’s side of a vehicle an alley behind the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood. He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation late Sunday.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the 500 block of East 47th Street in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Police said he was on the street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and multiple people got out and fired shots at him.

He was wounded in the left leg and his condition was stabilized at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

Around 12:43 a.m. Sunday, two men were wounded while leaving a party in the 3400 block of North Oketo Avenue in the Dunning neighborhood. Police said two men came up, took out guns, and began shooting at them.

One man suffered a graze wound to the hip, and the other was wounded in the abdomen. Both were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition.

Around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, three men were shot in an alley in the 3000 block of West 44th Street in Brighton Park. The men, ages 19, 20, and 22, were approached by multiple assailants who took out guns and fired shots, police said.

The 19-year-old was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The 20-year-old was shot in the elbow and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The 22-year-old was grazed in the buttocks and refused treatment.

And in the 5400 block of West Wrightwood Avenue in Belmont Cragin at 2:06 p.m. Sunday, a concealed-carry permit holder fired back at a man who shot at him, and both were wounded.

Police said the 24-year-old victim was in a vehicle on the street when the other man, also 24, took out a gun and fired shots at the vehicle. The victim then took out his own gun and shot back, police said.

The assailant was wounded in the torso and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, while the victim was wounded in the right shoulder and was taken to the same hospital in the same condition, police said.