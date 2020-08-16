DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Police Department, Jeremey Johnson, protest

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have arrested a man they say repeatedly struck an officer in the head during violence downtown Saturday.

Jeremey Johnson, 25, has been charged with felony aggravated battery to a peace officer after police say he repeatedly struck an officer with a skateboard during a protest that turned violent.

The officer was wearing a protective helmet and sustained only minor injuries, according to a tweet by the Chicago Police Department. He was treated at a local hospital.