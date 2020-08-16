CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have arrested a man they say repeatedly struck an officer in the head during violence downtown Saturday.
Jeremey Johnson, 25, has been charged with felony aggravated battery to a peace officer after police say he repeatedly struck an officer with a skateboard during a protest that turned violent.
The officer, who was wearing a protective helmet, sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. This is just one example of how our #ChicagoPolice officers continually risk their own safety to protect this city and its residents.
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 16, 2020
RELATED: Chicago Police Release Video Showing Moment They Say Sparked Violence During Protests
The officer was wearing a protective helmet and sustained only minor injuries, according to a tweet by the Chicago Police Department. He was treated at a local hospital.