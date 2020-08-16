CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mainly clear and cool to mild Sunday night with lows in the lower to middle 60s for most but a few 50s west of the city.
For Monday, the high is 84, with 78 at the lakefront.
Look for plenty of sunshine in the week to come and comfortable levels of humidity through at least Wednesday.
The rainfall deficit continues with very low chances of rain.
It will be a bit cooler Tuesday, and then a warmer and slightly more humid end to the week. The next decent chance for rain is not until Saturday.