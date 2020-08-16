CHICAGO (CBS) — After a cold front moved through the Chicago area Saturday bringing showers and storms, Sunday will be sunny and less humid and not as hot as Saturday.
Saturday’s high temperature was 91 degrees, though the normal high for the day is 82. Sunday’s high will be 87 degrees. Temperatures will also be a little cooler by eight or nine degrees near the lakefront due to a breeze coming down the lake.
Sunday evening brings some extra clouds and the outside chance of a sprinkle.
Monday will be another nice day with seasonable temperatures as another cold front comes through. The high temperature will be 82 degrees.
Forecast-
Sunday: Sunny and not as humid. High of 87, cooler near the lake
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. 66
Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 82