CHICAGO (CBS) — Demonstrators who had planned to march on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Saturday to protest police brutality said they were robbed of a chance to have their voices heard.
“You owe us an apology,” said Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef. “We did this the right way.”
Organizers said they came to protest peacefully, but were met with armed police. They said they followed all the necessary protocols, and at the last minute were still denied the opportunity to march on the Dan Ryan.
Instead, they said police steered them to the side streets, where they unknowingly clashed with another group of protesters.
The city said the group had fewer than the 2,000 protesters required for a march on the Dan Ryan.
Rabbi Ben Yosef said he plans to make another attempt to march on the Dan Ryan at a later date.