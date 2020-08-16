CHICAGO (CBS) — There was fallout and finger-pointing Sunday, a day after another clash between Chicago Police officers and demonstrators in downtown Chicago.

On Saturday night, injuries and arrests spiraled out of what had been peaceful protests.

As CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported, dozens of demonstrators were camped out Saturday at the Area One Police Headquarters, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave., as early as 4 a.m. Sunday. They were waiting for their friends to be released.

The demonstrators accused police of being heavy-handed in handling things on Saturday night. But police released a video showing a different story.

The violence on Saturday evening was caught on cellphone video, accompanied by screaming crowds on the streets of the Loop – Michigan Avenue, Randolph Street, LaSalle Street.

The activist group GoodKids MadCity described what they said was police brutality during their peaceful march against issues that included police brutality.

“They bum-rushed us into the crowd,” said Naira, who added that she had a concussion.

“I was thrown to the ground by three plus police officers,” said Jasmine Martin.

“Y’all know what makes a protest not peaceful? Pepper spray,” said Alycia Moaton.

“It looked like Armageddon,” Naira added.

“It hurts. My arm still burns from last night,” Moaton added. “It’s been a whole day.”

“It looked like a scary movie and we are kids,” Naira said.

But police and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said outside agitators came in looking for a fight.

Police accused Jeremey Johnson, 25, of attacking one of their own – hitting an officer multiple times in the head with a skateboard.

The officer was wearing a protective helmet and sustained only minor injuries, according to a tweet by the Chicago Police Department. He was treated at a local hospital.

Police also announced two women have been charged with separate felonies in connection with the protest.

Nicoline Arlet, 24, of Pilsen, was charged with a felony count of theft. Police said Arlet ripped a body camera off a Chicago Police officer during the protest.

Elena Chamorro, 18, of Lakeview, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of mob action. Chamorro was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Saturday in the 0-99 block of East Randolph Street after police said she battered a uniformed deputy chief of police during the protest.

Police on Sunday released video from a podcam along Wacker Drive. They identified groups putting on ponchos and opening up umbrellas to conceal their actions and/or identity from police, and then moving in as a group – with violence erupting shortly thereafter.

The following video footage shows the initial incident that sparked yesterday's violence and arrests, as well as the aggravated battery against a CPD officer with a skateboard. More video will be released throughout the day as it is received. pic.twitter.com/oW7Z3oGKSZ — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 16, 2020

But the young activists reiterated their contention that police were violent and unaccountable.

“They claim we had umbrellas? What do you expect us to do? We knew you were going to deploy pepper spray. We’re supposed to just sit there and take it?” Naira said. “We tried to protect ourselves.”

Another activist said officers were going without their name badges, and “getting in large crowds and pulling people in and hitting them and kneeing them and kicking them.”

Police said a total of 24 people were arrested at the protest Saturday evening and 17 officers were injured.