CHICAGO (CBS) — Heading back to school in a world of COVID-19, parents are faced with in-school and e-learning options.
CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot spoke with lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle about the latest products to help students make the transition to at-home or in-school learning easier.
Touchpoint is a non-invasive wearable Nichelle says helps boost students’ mental performance and sleep during this stressful time. She says it reduces stress by 70% and improves focus by 50%.
SnapCalc helps parents by giving step-by-step solutions to math problems when you take a picture of the problem.
Little Learning Hands is a monthly subscription service created by a mom who is an avid traveler. It helps with cultural exploration for children from six to 12 and includes puzzles, recipes and more.
Shure AONIC 50 headphones are premium headphones that provide wireless studio sound and allow you to adjust the noise cancellation. They have 20 hours of battery life.
All of the products and subscription Nichelle mentioned can be found on her website, nekianichelle.com.