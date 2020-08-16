CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday announced 1,562 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 18 additional confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 206,081 and the total number of deaths to 7,744.
Those deaths are as follows:
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 90s
- Morgan County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 100+
- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 37,089 tests for a total of 3,366,851, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The seven-day statewide positive rate for cases as a percentage of total tests from August 9 to August 15 is 4.1%.
As of Saturday night, 1,581 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 116 were on ventilators, according to IDPH.