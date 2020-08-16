CHICAGO (CBS) — A person has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after crashing a gray van through a traffic barricade on the Dan Ryan where police were blocking cars on the Roosevelt exit.
Illinois State Police said an Illinois Department of Transportation maintenance truck and a fully marked CPD squad car were stationary, blocking the way, with lights activated.
Just before 2 a.m. the 2005 blue Dodge Caravan hit the IDOT maintenance truck.
An IDOT worker who was inside the truck was hurt. The 70-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to ISP.
The driver of the van, Darrell M. Sims, 52, of Chicago, was not hurt. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, illegal transportation of an open alcohol container, and possession of a controlled substance, among other things.