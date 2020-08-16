Blackhawks Lose Again To Golden Knights For 0-3 Deficit In SeriesMarc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

2-Game Losing Streak For Cubs As They Again Fall To BrewersAvisail Garcia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs Saturday, handing Chicago its first two-game losing streak this season.

White Sox Swept By St. Louis In DoubleheaderPaul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill homered, and St. Louis beat the Chicago White Sox on Saturday for a doubleheader sweep in the Cardinals' long-awaited return from a coronavirus outbreak.

Chicago Bulls Fire Coach Jim BoylenThe Chicago Bulls have fired their coach, Jim Boylen, the team announced on Friday morning.

Yu Darvish Takes No-Hitter Into 7th As Cubs Beat BrewersYu Darvish took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his third straight dominant start, and the major league-leading Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

Cardinals-White Sox Opener Pushed Back To SaturdaySt. Louis' series opener against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed to Saturday, giving the Cardinals an extra day to recover from a coronavirus outbreak.