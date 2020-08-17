CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Bronzeville Monday evening, and a 17-year-old girl was also struck.
The shooting happened at 7:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East 42nd Street at St. Lawrence Avenue, police said.
At 7:20 p.m., the victims were on the sidewalk when a vehicle passed by and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The boy was struck in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
The girl was struck in the leg in foot and was taken to Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in good condition, police said.
CBS 2’s cameras spotted more than 20 shell casings in the street.
As of 9:15 p.m., no one was in custody and Area One detectives were investigating.