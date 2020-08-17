Blackhawks Beat Vegas Golden Knights In Game 4, Stay Alive In PlayoffsCorey Crawford made 46 saves in a stellar performance, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night to stay alive in their first-round playoff series.

Rough Day For Jon Lester As Cubs Lose To BrewersKeston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs on Sunday for their third straight win against the NL Central leaders.

White Sox Hit 4 Consecutive Home Runs, Beat CardinalsThe Chicago White Sox tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs, all against reliever Roel Ramirez in his major league debut, and went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Blackhawks Lose Again To Golden Knights For 0-3 Deficit In SeriesMarc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

2-Game Losing Streak For Cubs As They Again Fall To BrewersAvisail Garcia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs Saturday, handing Chicago its first two-game losing streak this season.

White Sox Swept By St. Louis In DoubleheaderPaul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill homered, and St. Louis beat the Chicago White Sox on Saturday for a doubleheader sweep in the Cardinals' long-awaited return from a coronavirus outbreak.