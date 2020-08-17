DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Allied Universal is looking for more than 70 security professionals in the Joliet area.

CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and looking for companies hiring during the pandemic.

The security service company says all levels of experience are welcome to apply. There’s part time work for those looking for more flexible schedule, as well as full time career options available.

The company is hosting several in-person, hiring events in the upcoming weeks, but you can also submit your application online.