CHICAGO (CBS)– At least six new people have been charged with felonies in connection with recent looting incidents on August 10.
According to Chicago police, the following people are expected in court Monday:
- Kendra Mosby, 24, was charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of looting. Mosby was arrested Sunday.
- Corey Sanders, 28, was charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of looting. Police said Sanders was “observed and positively ID as the offender who on August 10, 2020 burglarized and looted a business while taking merchandise.”
- Lovely Howard, 26, was charged with two felony counts of theft. Police said Howard was arrested she was found in possession of merchandise which had been stolen during the August 10, 2020 Chicago looting incidents. Officers were able to return to the merchandise to the businesses.
- Jarvell Davis, 21, was charged with two felony counts of theft, one felony count of looting and one felony count of burglary.
- Crystal Williams, 33, was charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of looting. Police said Williams was charged after “being observed and positively ID as the offender who on August 10, 2020 burglarized and looted a business while taking merchandise.”
- Taeshia Rochon, 22, was charged with two felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of looting. Police said Rochon was charged after “being observed and positively ID as the offender who on August 10, 2020 burglarized and looted a business while taking merchandise.”
RELATED: Police Release Images Of People Wanted In Looting In Gold Coast, Clybourn Corridor