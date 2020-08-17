CHICAGO (CBS) — The city this past weekend temporarily closed five restaurants and bars for violating rules put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said this weekend, its task force conducted 38 investigations that resulted in the five closures. The department also conducted 101 investigations and cited 14 businesses for violating Phase 4 reopening rules.

The task force focused on advertised commercial parties and gatherings with a goal of shutting them down before they started.

The businesses that were closed were:

• Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna at 4761 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln Square. The restaurant was shuttered and given two citations for operating over capacity with 80-plus people indoors, operating after midnight, social distancing violations, and no face coverings.

• Juanita’s Restaurant #2, at 6539-41 W. 63rd St. in Clearing. The restaurant was shuttered and issued two citations for operating over capacity indoors with 70-plus people, operating after midnight, social distancing violations, and no face coverings.

• Retro Café, at 3246-48 N. Central Ave. in Portage Park. The restaurant was shuttered and given two citations for operating after midnight, social distancing violations, and no face coverings.

• Estrella Blanca Nightclub, at 3049 N. Cicero Ave. in Belmont Cragin. The venue was ordered shuttered and issued two citations for allowing patrons to consume alcohol indoors without a retail food license and no face coverings.

• Second Time Around, at 8301-03 W. Irving Park Rd. in Dunning. The bar and grill was ordered shuttered and given two citations for operating after midnight.

The closures were only mandated for one night, BACP said.

Since June 3, the department has conducted 1,239 investigations regarding reopening guidelines and cited 76 businesses.