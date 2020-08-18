CHICAGO (CBS) — On the second day of padded practice, the Chicago Bears already had their first camp causality.
Free agent cornerback Artie Burns, who was taking first team reps on day one, tore his ACL. He’s out for the season.
Meanwhile, the quarterback decision between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky, will be made during these 14 practices in full pads. The Bears hope to decide before game week. Without any preseason games, they’ll dissect every single throw and decision at Halas Hall.
Trubisky is getting good reviews from teammates, but at this point, everyone sounds like a future Hall of Famer.