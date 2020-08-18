Bears Camp: QB Competition Continues Between Trubisky And FolesWithout any preseason games, they'll dissect every single throw and decision at Halas Hall.

TPC Boston Profile: PGA Tour Returns With The Northern TrustTPC Boston returns to the PGA Tour as one of the alternating hosts of the Northern Trust, the first tournament of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Homer-Happy White Sox Hit 5 More, Rout TigersTim Anderson hit a pair of home runs, including his second to lead off the game against starter Matthew Boyd in six days, and the Chicago White Sox coasted to a victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Bears Say No Fans In Soldier Field for Start Of Season, Team Takes On First Practice With Full PadsThere will be no fans at Soldier Field as the Bears start their season.

Cubs Take Second Game Against Cardinals For Doubleheader SplitDavid Bote hit a three-run homer in Chicago's four-run sixth inning, and the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night for a doubleheader split.

Blackhawks Beat Vegas Golden Knights In Game 4, Stay Alive In PlayoffsCorey Crawford made 46 saves in a stellar performance, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night to stay alive in their first-round playoff series.