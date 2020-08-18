CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Schools on Tuesday told parents and students what remote learning will look like for now.

CPS issued a document outlining its Final Reopening Framework for the 2020-2021 school year, and remote learning guidance that involves full-day schedules composed of real-time lessons online mixed with individual learning at home.

“As we prepare for an unprecedented start to the upcoming school year, we’ve set clear expectations for students and staff to improve remote instruction and ensure that our students are supported and their unique needs are met,” CPS chief executive officer Dr. Janice K. Jackson said in a news release. “Parent feedback was crucial in determining our priorities for the first quarter, and we will continue to work with our families throughout the school year to ensure our plans best meet their needs while putting health and safety first.”

The schedule is different depending on grade-levels:

Grade Level Synchronous Learning (Real-time Instruction) Asynchronous Learning (Learning Activities) Pre-K 60 minutes 90 minutes K-2 180 minutes 180 minutes 3-5 205 minutes 155 minutes 6-8 230 minutes 130 minutes 9-12 80 percent of the day 20 percent of the day



Teachers will be expected to use Google education tools so the district can track and support engagement. Teachers may also use digital tools other than Google pursuant to the district’s Acceptable Use Policy, but teachers and students regardless are expected to log onto Google daily for a homeroom-style check-in at minimum.

Attendance will be taken daily, and there will be letter grades.

“Since our sudden shift to remote learning in the spring, we have taken a data-informed approach to improve instructional quality so that students can receive the best possible education remotely,” said CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya D. McDade said in the release. “We know our most vulnerable students need support from our dedicated educators and our plan for the fall implements clear expectations and processes to ensure students are learning every school day.”

CPS is also offering social-emotional learning tools – including mental health interventions and supports, grief curriculum, expanded small group trauma interventions, and virtual classroom activities to manage stress and anxiety.

Further, CPS is also working to accommodate English learners and diverse learners, and to bridge the digital divide.

CPS also detailed plans for a return to in-person hybrid learning after the first quarter in November, if it’s safe enough.