CHICAGO (CBS) — With a slight dip compared to Monday, the number of new coronavirus cases in Illinois stands at 1,740 and an additional 27 new deaths.
On Monday, the number was 1,773.
In a news conference, Doctor Allison Arwady, Commissioner for the Chicago Department of Public Health said while numbers dip slightly, people must still be vigilant and practice proper COVID-19 protective measures.
“As you start thinking about higher risk activities, particularly if there are folks who are at higher risk within your bubble, I ask everyone in Chicago to do the things that we know work where those face coverings. Keep your physical distance, do the good hand hygiene and protect those among us who are most vulnerable. If we do that, I’m confident we will continue to keep this outbreak broadly in control,” Arwady said.
To date, Illinois has confirmed a total of 209,594 cases. That includes 7,782 deaths. The following listing shows where the deaths occurred:
*Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 2 males 90s
*DuPage County: 1 female 70s
*Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 unknown 90s
*Kane County: 1 male 80s
*Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
*Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
*LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
*Madison County: 1 male 80s
*Morgan County: 1male 90s
*Perry County: 1 male 80s
*Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
*St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
*Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 100+