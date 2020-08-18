NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) — Rising COVID-19 numbers have forced the south suburban Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 to change its plans for the new school year.
Board members held an emergency meeting on Tuesday night. They voted 4-3 to start the year fully remote for the first three weeks.
Beginning the week of Aug. 24, 25 percent of students will be in the school building each day, determined alphabetically by last name.
Students will be meeting with all their teachers and getting whatever materials are needed for remote learning on their designated day. Full remote learning will begin on Aug. 31.
In-person blended learning will start up on Sept. 21, depending on coronavirus numbers.