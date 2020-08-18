CHICAGO (CBS) — A man drove himself to the hospital Tuesday after being shot during an attempted carjacking in the Washington Park neighborhood.
The incident happened at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 0-99 block of East 60th Street. Police said the 56-year-old man was sitting in a car at 60th Street and Michigan Avenue when someone got inside with a gun and ordered him out.
The man was shot in the thigh, police said.
He drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood, where he was reported in good condition.
As of late Tuesday, there were no arrests.