CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot during an attempted carjacking in the South Austin neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
According to police, a 29-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 5200 block of West Madison Street around 4:45 a.m., when two men approached both sides of his vehicle. One offender displayed a gun before trying to take the man’s vehicle.
The man was shot in his side and arm while driving away. He took himself to Loretto Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
The man told police he knew one of the offenders.