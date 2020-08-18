Homer-Happy White Sox Hit 5 More, Rout TigersTim Anderson hit a pair of home runs, including his second to lead off the game against starter Matthew Boyd in six days, and the Chicago White Sox coasted to a victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Bears Say No Fans In Soldier Field for Start Of Season, Team Takes On First Practice With Full PadsThere will be no fans at Soldier Field as the Bears start their season.

Cubs Take Second Game Against Cardinals For Doubleheader SplitDavid Bote hit a three-run homer in Chicago's four-run sixth inning, and the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night for a doubleheader split.

Blackhawks Beat Vegas Golden Knights In Game 4, Stay Alive In PlayoffsCorey Crawford made 46 saves in a stellar performance, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night to stay alive in their first-round playoff series.

Rough Day For Jon Lester As Cubs Lose To BrewersKeston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs on Sunday for their third straight win against the NL Central leaders.

White Sox Hit 4 Consecutive Home Runs, Beat CardinalsThe Chicago White Sox tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs, all against reliever Roel Ramirez in his major league debut, and went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.