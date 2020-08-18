CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police released a video of the suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy injured.
The video shows at least three shooters among a group that are wanted by police.
A 12-year-old boy was shot in the Woodlawn neighborhood on August 14. The boy was standing in the park in the 6400 block of South Ellis with a group shortly after 8 p.m. when shots were fired.
The boy is the son of a Chicago firefighter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.