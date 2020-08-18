GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — A teenage boy has been arrested and charged with stabbing another teen boy to death in Glenview earlier this month.
At 9:04 a.m. Monday, a 16-year-old boy from unincorporated Glenview surrendered to investigators at the Glenview Police Station and was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Elias Valdez, 15.
The suspect’s name has not been released, as he is a juvenile. He was taken to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center to await a hearing, Glenview police said.
Just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Elias was found bloodied, lying in the grass in the 1200 block of West Greenwood Road, police said. He had been stabbed in the chest.
Elias was rushed to into surgery, but died on the operating table at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.
Elias, also of unincorporated Glenview, had just finished his freshman year at Glenbrook South High School. His family said he had hoped to become a barber.
His homicide was the first murder in Glenview since 2004.
Elias’ friends and family have set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.