CHICAGO (CBS) — A 9-year-old boy and a woman were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood.
Police said at 1:16 p.m., the boy and the 27-year-old woman were on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Central Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and two assailants got out.
The assailants took out guns, fired shots at both victims, and then fled north on Central Avenue, police said.
The woman was shot in the lower back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where her condition was stabilized. The boy was also shot in the lower back and his condition was stabilized at the same hospital.
Area Four detectives were investigating Wednesday afternoon.