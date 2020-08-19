Postal Service Problems Impact Chicago-Area Processing Centers: 'Mail Is Going To Be Delayed'"If you're gonna take the sorting machines, then you're going to have to hired people back to do it manually."

Five Hurt After Car, Ambulance Collide At 71st And Loomis In EnglewoodFive people were hospitalized after a car and an ambulance collided in Englewood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

FDA Approves 'Game Changing' COVID-19 Saliva Test Developed At The University Of Illinois"This type of scalable product would allow us to mass, deploy testing, and better track and contain the spread of COVID-19."

Wisconsin Girl Seen In Film About Gun Violence Is Shot And KilledA Madison, Wisconsin, girl, who became a symbol of the fight against gun violence, has become a victim herself.