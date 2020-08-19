CHICAGO (CBS) — A Madison, Wisconsin, girl, who became a symbol of the fight against gun violence, has become a victim herself.
“I just want to play like a 7-year-old is supposed to,” Anisa Scott said in a film shot by her stepfather four years ago. “I don’t want to die.”
Anisa was praying for a little boy shot and killed in Chicago.
Last week she was fatally shot while riding in a car.
Since her death that film has been viewed 30,000 times on Facebook.
“She wanted it to be seen, so I’m sad that it took this for people to see it,” Anisa’s stepfather Rafael Ragland said.
Police think Anisa was caught in the crossfire between two cars.
Two teen are now charged in her death.