CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago aldermen want Gov. JB Pritzker to declare a state of emergency in the city and deploy the National Guard because of recent looting.
Five aldermen are now calling for a special City Council meeting Friday.
Aldermen are in recess until Sept. 9.
Wednesday Pritzker said he has previously offered the National Guard to Chicago in a support role as well as state police.