Live Updates From CBS News: 2020 Democratic National Convention, Day 3Kamala Harris will accept the vice presidential nomination, and former President Obama and 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton will also take the stage on Wednesday, the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

Chicago Firefighter Sounds Alarm, Says Administering Promotion Test During Pandemic May Be DangerousAlarms were going off for some Chicago firefighters this week. First, there was a COVID-19 outbreak at the Quinn Fire Academy, and now, hundreds are expected to gather in one spot to take a test.

Chicago Aldermen Call For Special City Council Meeting To Address LootingSome Chicago aldermen want Gov. JB Pritzker to declare a state of emergency in the city and deploy the National Guard because of recent looting.

Mother-Daughter Business Owners Try To Salvage Ice Cream Shop After The Pandemic, City Unrest"We were the projected to have an amazing year before the pandemic happened."