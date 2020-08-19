DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago aldermen want Gov. JB Pritzker to declare a state of emergency in the city and deploy the National Guard because of recent looting.

Five aldermen are now calling for a special City Council meeting Friday.

Aldermen are in recess until Sept. 9.

Wednesday Pritzker said he has previously offered the National Guard to Chicago in a support role as well as state police.