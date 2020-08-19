CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois continues to see an upward trend with the coronavirus as the state records another 2,295 cases.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, along with more than 2,000 cases confirmed, there were another 25 deaths. On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases was at 1,740.

The head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Doctor Ngozi Ezike, lamented the deaths that continue as a result of the cornonavirus and acknowledged that people may be getting tired of the restrictions.

“I’m concerned that we’ve grown numb to these numbers, and we need to remember that they’re not just numbers,” Ezike said. “These are people. These are loved ones who were so sick that they were hospitalized in the intensive care unit and a bunch, unfortunately, succumbed.

Region 4 of the state began tighter mitigation restrictions on Tuesday. The region has reported three consecutive days of a test positivity rate of 8 percent or higher for the coronavirus, which triggers the implementation of tighter restrictions. On Wednesday, Dr. Ezike said the area hit 9%.

“Some people seem no longer worried about the severity of the disease, and are willing to sacrifice not only their health. But the health of others around them, or even people they don’t know. Please, let’s think of everyone. And let’s think of the people that we can save,” Ezike said.

At his COVID-19 briefing, Governor JB Pritzker said what’s happening in Region 4 could take place in other parts of the state if numbers continue to increase.

“Local elected officials and health officials should pay close attention to the data for their communities and where necessary should step up and impose greater mitigations on a targeted basis to bring down the number of infections and positivity rate. Otherwise, it may only be a matter of time before the state will be forced to step in on a regional basis in other areas and impose resurgence mitigations.”

Those include closing bars, indoor dining, limiting all indoor gatherings and even smaller capacity settings, he said, “to reduce the spread of the virus.”

On Tuesday, Doctor Allison Arwady, Commissioner for the Chicago Department of Public Health said while numbers dip slightly, people must still be vigilant and practice proper COVID-19 protective measures.

“As you start thinking about higher risk activities, particularly if there are folks who are at higher risk within your bubble, I ask everyone in Chicago to do the things that we know work where those face coverings. Keep your physical distance, do the good hand hygiene and protect those among us who are most vulnerable. If we do that, I’m confident we will continue to keep this outbreak broadly in control,” Arwady said.

The following list has where the deaths were recorded.

*Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

*DeKalb County: 1 female 80s

*Jefferson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

*Knox County: 1 female 80s

*LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

*Madison County: 1 female 80s

*Morgan County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

*St. Clair County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s

*Wabash County: 1 female 60s

*Will County: 1 male 60s

The state has now confirmed 211,889 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Anyone with COVID-19 questions can call a state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or can email questions at dph.sick@illinois.gov.