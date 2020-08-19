CHICAGO (CBS) —Rising COVID-19 numbers force suburban Lincoln-Way School District 210 to change its plans.
At an emergency board meeting Tuesday night, members voted to start the year fully remote for the first three weeks. Depending on how the numbers go after that, in-person blended learning could then begin on September 21.
While a lot of schools are making last-minute decisions remote learning decisions, at one suburban high school, students are back in class, in person, starting Wednesday.
Bradley-Bourbonnais High School welcomed roughly 500 freshmen Wednesday morning.
Students and teachers are required to wear face masks and had their temperature checked by security guard before they entered the school. The cafeteria will be used for its open space and plastic see-through partitions will be placed around the teachers’ desks.
The superintendent thinks they can make in-person education work, but says e-learning is still as option, if they need it.