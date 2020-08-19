WINNETKA, Ill. (CBS) — A viral video taken on the beach in Winnetka involves yelling, accusations of punches thrown, and racist rants.

Irene Donoshaytis said she was enforcing the Winnetka beach pass rule – only she wasn’t, and that is not her job.

That was when things took a turn.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry spoke to the man involved, who said it was all because he is Black.

The beach and park where it all happened is public. But the young man who talked with Terry insisted that the woman did not seem to care about that once she saw the man and his friends hanging out there.

The beach in Winnetka remains popular in the summer. Yet when Otis Campbell and his friends wrapped up their bike ride at the pier, a woman approached them yelling.

“(She said): ‘You guys need to leave. You can’t be here. You all are not American, you know, you’re not American. You’re not supposed to be here. You’re not from Winnetka. You can’t be here,’” Campbell said.

Campbell pulled out his cellphone and captured the rant he believes quickly turned racial.

“You want to kill me? No? It feels like,” the woman says.

‘Why would I try to kill you? Is it because I’m Black?” Campbell said in the video.

The woman, later identified as Donoshaytis, is accused of asking Campbell for a park pass, then demanding a park employee call a manager, But Campbell said when the employee went to get her supervisor, Donoshaytis attacked him.

“She walked towards me, swung with her right arm, and hit me right here,” he said. “I have a bruise right here.”

Winnetka police arrested and charged Donoshaytis, 65, with battery. Campbell insisted he was targeted for one reason.

“What really drove you to hit me? It was that I’m a Black man recording you being completely foolish, and now she’s like, ‘I got to hit this man,’” Campbell said. “It boiled her over.”

Now, Campbell is boiled over and disheartened that he has become a victim to what has become a trend of people overstepping their bounds due to racial discrimination.

“When someone tells you you’re not American even though I’m a first-generation, born of two immigrants, it literally demoralizes you,” Campbell said.

Terry stopped Donosshaytis’ house to get her side of the story, and there was no answer. But she will get a chance to explain when she steps before a judge on the battery charges in a few weeks.