CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a call Wednesday night for help from a mother and veteran who wants to know who gunned down her husband, and why they are not behind bars.

The pregnant widow spoke to CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar Wednesday night.

Aaron Williams was shot while in a house with his friends. Someone shot into the home in South Shore last Thursday.

Now, Williams’ widow, Asiah Carter, is doing what she can to ensure an arrest.

As our cameras rolled, Carter showed her 1-year-old daughter a picture of her father on a smartphone.

“I can’t show them anything but memories – pictures, videos,” she said. “My daughter now is 1, can look at his picture and can identify him.

Carter served during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Now back home, she is on a warpath for closure.

“I have adamantly continued nonstop since the day he passed to get justice for him, because every hour and every minute matters,” Carter said.

Williams a carpenter was with friends inside a home on the 7500 block of South Chappel Avenue when shots came through the back of the house.

“It was cowardly to do that to somebody,” Carter said. “There is no forgiveness for you.”

Williams was hit in the chest and arm. He was 28.

“I hope that I can make an example of your cowardly acts, because my children now have to love without a father,” Williams said.

Carter said the house where her husband was shot has been targeted in other shootings.

“This house that he was shot at has been shot into over four times,” Carter said.

And those with him that night won’t give her any information.

“They will not cooperate with me,” she said.

In addition to the little girl whose father has been killed, the couple was expecting a baby boy.

“This is a loss I will never, ever be able to overcome,” Carter said.

Police late Wednesday still looking for Aaron’s killers. Police had no new information whether or not the shooting was gang-related.