CHICAGO (CBS)– Big changes could be in store for the program that oversees police officers in Chicago Public Schools.
Concerns about police officers in schools have increased in the past few months. Some say they’re needed for safety reasons and others argue they target minority students.
Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson will announce changes to the School Resource Officer program.
In June, by a narrow vote of four to three, the Chicago Board of Education rejected a bid to remove Chicago police officers from dozens of schools.
Last week, CPS proposed a new $8.4 billion budget that would cut funding for police officers in schools in half.
There had been a $33 million contract with the Chicago Police Department. But, the call to the defund police and concerns over their presence in schools led CPS to re-examine criteria for school resource officers and ultimately left it up to each school to decide whether to keep the officers.
More than a dozen schools have chosen to remove officers from schools, including Lincoln Park High School, Lane Tech, Mather and Northside College Prep.
