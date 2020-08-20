Abreu, Encarnacion Homer In 8th, Lift White Sox Past TigersJose Abreu hit a tie-breaking homer in the eighth inning, Edwin Encarnacion followed with his second solo shot of the game to lift the Chicago over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night, the White Sox fourth straight win.

Bote's 2-Run Single Pushes Cubs To Win As Cubs Split Another Doubleheader With CardsFlaherty gave up a leadoff homer to Ian Happ and recorded just five outs in his first start since a season-opening win over Pittsburgh.

Northern Trust Course 'Keeps You A Little Bit Off-Balance,' Says Dottie Pepper About TPC BostonThe Northern Trust starts off the FedExCup Playoffs, with a loaded PGA Tour field set to challenge TPC Boston.

Corey Crawford's Future In Doubt As Blackhawks Face UncertaintyIt's not lost on Jonathan Toews that if the NHL regular season had finished as scheduled, the Chicago Blackhawks wouldn't have made the playoffs.

Golden Knights Win Game 5, Blackhawks OutAlex Tuch scored the tiebreaking goal 1:34 into the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from an early two-goal deficit to eliminate the Chicago Blackhawks with a win in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

Darvish Wins Again As Cubs Beat CardinalsYu Darvish pitched six effective innings in his fourth straight win, and the banged-up Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.