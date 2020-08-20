CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were shot while sitting in a car in Logan Square early Thursday morning.
According to Chicago police, a 37-year-old woman and 52-year-old man were inside a vehicle, in the 1900 block of North Drake around 2:30 a.m., when someone fired shots from the sidewalk.
The woman was shot in the back and arm. The man was shot in the face, shoulder, arm and hand.
Police confirmed there was a 6-year-old boy in the vehicle during the shootings, but he was not injured.
No arrests have been made.