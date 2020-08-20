CHICAGO (CBS) — AMC Theatres reopened their movies houses Thursday, including theaters in the Chicago area.
More than 100 theaters reopened Thursday after all of the company’s theaters closed in March.
The company has now rolled out safety measures.
They include requiring all guests to wear masks, lowering theater capacity, and upgrading ventilation systems.
“It was very responsible everyone was communicating so it was a very good experience,” said Lisa Johnson, who attended a movie at the AMC River East 21 in Streeterville Thursday night.
“Everyone was spaced out as best as they could be. There was added hand staff everywhere and everything,” said Trent Jackson, who also attended a movie Thursday night. “So you know, I think it turned out as best as it could.”
The company celebrated 100 years in business by offering movies in 2020 at 1920 prices – 15 cents a ticket. That promotion was for Thursday night only.