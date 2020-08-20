CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago businesses are backing police officers in Cook County who need help with their mental health. A new nonprofit organization launched Thursday called Bank the Blue will offer mental health support programs outside of officers’ departments.
The group says the Chicago area needs healthy law enforcement officers working in partnership with communities to reduce crime and violence in our neighborhoods.
“The police and community relationship is fractured. It has never been more broken than what it is today,” said attorney Dan Herbert.
The nonprofit will offer a program training both officers and community members on how to better communicate with each other.