CHICAGO (CBS) — Most Bulls fans are probably celebrating that they won’t be drafting seventh again this year.
The Bulls moved up in the NBA Draft lottery to the fourth from the seventh spot, where they’ve picked from the last three years.
It’s their first time jumping up in the draft lottery since they catapulted to top spot in 2008, when they drafted Derrick Rose.
The Minnesota Timberwolves got the number one pick this time.
For the Bulls at number four, new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas said it is all about taking the best player available and not about need at a particular position. That might be easier said than done this year, since there’s no consensus at the top and college basketball season was cut short.
Then, there’s the matter of scouting players during a pandemic.
“No matter what, you have to go see them. It’s going to be limited time now since you don’t see them fresh.” Karanisovas said. We haven’t played basketball since March, so it’s going to be a little bit more difficult.”
The 2020 NBA Draft will be held Friday, Oct. 16.