CHICAGO (CBS)– Six people were injured in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood.
Police said someone started shooting at a large outdoor gathering around 11:30 p.m. near South Parnell and 85th Street. Police said they believe shots were fired from a car driving by the gathering.
Two men, a 29-year-old and a 37-year-old, are in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center along with some of the other victims.
The youngest victim is 17 years old.
No arrests have been made.