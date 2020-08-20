DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– Six people were injured in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

Police said someone started shooting at a large outdoor gathering around 11:30 p.m. near South Parnell and 85th Street. Police said they believe shots were fired from a car driving by the gathering.

Two men, a 29-year-old and a 37-year-old, are in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center along with some of the other victims.

The youngest victim is 17 years old.

No arrests have been made.