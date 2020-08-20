CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of kids in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood are getting new computers.
It’s a joint effort by private and public groups.
The nonprofit Comp U Dopt handed out 100 free, refurbished computers to under served young people Thursday morning at 67th and Emerald.
The goal is to close the digital divide for kids who really need it. The giveaway is made possible through donations by the group Something Good in Englewood New Harbor Capital based in Chicago.
A Pew Research Institute study showed almost half of low income families don’t have computers at home.