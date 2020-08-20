CHICAGO (CBS) — While under 2,000, the number of people infected by the coronavirus in the state is close to that number with 1,832 new cases recorded Thursday.
There were another 27 COVID-19 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the state now has a total 213,721 of coronavirus cases, including 7,833 deaths. On Wednesday, the number of new COVID-19 cases stood at 2,295.
The following list from IDPH shows where the Illinois deaths were recorded:
– Champaign County: 1 male 50s
– Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s
– DeWitt County: 1 male 80s
– DuPage County: 1 male 70s
– Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
– Kane County: 1 male 80s
– Lake County: 1 male 60s
– LaSalle County: 1 female 90s
– Madison County: 1 male 90s
– Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
– Morgan County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
– Peoria County: 1 female 80s
– Perry County: 1 female 80s
– Richland County: 1 male 80s
– Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
– St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
– Whiteside County: 1 male 90s
– Williamson County: 1 female 50s
– Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
The seven-day positivity rate in Illinois stands at 4.4%.