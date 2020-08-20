CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are alerting residents of an assailant who they say has now stabbed four homeless men, killing one. Two incidents took place in Grant Park, and two were near CTA Red Line stops on the city’s South Side.
Police say in each case the man stabbed the victim in the neck with his left hand while they were sleeping and then fled the scene.
The man has worn the same hooded sweatshirt in three of the incidents, according to the Chicago Police Department. The man is described as Black, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall and slender with black afro style hair.
RELATED: Police Search For Man Suspected Of Stabbing 2 Homeless People In Grant Park On Different Days, Killing One
The first stabbing, which was at 1125 S. Michigan Ave. on July 9 at 9 a.m., left the victim dead. The second incident took place at the Red Line at 220 W. 63rd Street on July 15 at 1:51 a.m. The third stabbing took place at 1135 S. Michigan Ave. on July 24 at 3:51 a.m. The most recent incident happened at 14 W 95th St. on August 18 at 3:26 a.m.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Area Three Det. Leavitt and Detective Taglieri with the Bureau of Detectives at (312)744-8261. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at cpdtip.com.