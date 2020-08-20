CHICAGO (CBS) — If you miss enjoying live music, and at the same time, have neglected to fill out the 2020 Census, an event on Friday is where you can do both.

The Chicago Federation of Musicians is kicking off a series of pop-up concerts throughout the city. Secretary-Treasurer B.J. Levy of the CFM called the series of concerts “the soundtrack of the recovery” to build a bridge between the public and local law enforcement with the performance.

The event on Friday, August 21 goes from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Prosser Career Academy, the northeast corner of Grand and Central, across from the 25th District Police Station. The address is 5555 W Grand Ave and it’s free.

Along with music and help for anyone needing assistance with their 2020 Census, there will be also be a food and school supplies giveaway. Some of the musicians featured include Fernando Jones’ Blues Trio, The Markus Rutz Quartet and Jose Valdes’ Latin Jazztet.

According to the Chicago Federation of Musicians, social distancing guidelines “will be followed to insure safety.”

The musical pop up event is one of 15 taking place in August and September. Called M-HART (Music Helping All Recover Together) the performances will take place throughout Chicago and in suburbs “in an effort to return the joy and healing of live music to a weary public.”

The other locations include Evanston, Riverside, Berwyn and Bartlett. According to the Chicago Federation of Musicians, the events are presenting live music “as an integral part of the emotional and economic recovery of greater Chicago and its own members, with an emphasis on minority and under-served communities, to reinstate live music as an essential, healing aspect of civic life.”

Visit the CFM’s Facebook site and the organization’s website for more information and dates of future music pop up events in the area.